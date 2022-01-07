Managed Account Services Inc. Sells 13,222 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Managed Account Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.4% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,771,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,512,000 after purchasing an additional 982,442 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,611,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,475 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,136,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,827,000 after purchasing an additional 717,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,901,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,385,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,853,000 after purchasing an additional 63,847 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $51.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.23. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $52.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%.

