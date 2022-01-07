Manganese X Energy (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 194,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 114,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24.

Manganese X Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNXXF)

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the development of mineral properties. It focuses on Battery Hill, Lac Aux Bouleaux and Peter Lake properties. The company was founded by Lorne Allan Woods and Marc Blais on December 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

