Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the November 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 142,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 31,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOAN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.72. 13,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,593. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $65.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 62.00% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is currently 116.28%.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

