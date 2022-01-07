Marathon Digital’s (MARA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MARA. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.60.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Shares of MARA stock opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.26 and a beta of 4.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,821,000 after buying an additional 1,460,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,668,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,351,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.