Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,780 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 4.45% of Markel worth $727,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Markel by 1,212.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 30.1% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Markel by 7.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Markel by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total transaction of $1,943,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total transaction of $976,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel stock traded up $11.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,252.60. The company had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,250.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1,243.33. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $942.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,321.00.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

