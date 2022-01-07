MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Lowered to $471.00 at Raymond James

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $476.00 to $471.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarketAxess from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $409.00 to $405.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $442.83.

MKTX stock opened at $373.35 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $341.50 and a 1 year high of $589.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 11.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

