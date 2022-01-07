Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.81

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.81 and last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 22222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

A number of research firms have commented on MAKSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.