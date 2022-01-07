Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stake Lowered by Tesco Pension Investment Ltd

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,031,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,177 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 2.9% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $156,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,414 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $118,171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,055,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,167,000 after acquiring an additional 67,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $1,358,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

NYSE MMC opened at $166.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.22 and a 200-day moving average of $157.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.95 and a 52-week high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

