Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $427.05.

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $373.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $344.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 280.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

