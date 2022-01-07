Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 129.4% from the November 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several brokerages have commented on MZDAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.
Mazda Motor stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.07. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98.
About Mazda Motor
Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.
