Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 129.4% from the November 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have commented on MZDAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Mazda Motor stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.07. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.48%. On average, analysts predict that Mazda Motor will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

