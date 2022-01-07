McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.75.

A number of analysts have commented on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of MKC traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $96.55. 32,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,917. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $98.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $241,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 47,035 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.