McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Decreased by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $267.19 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.25. The company has a market cap of $199.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Edward Jones lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.83.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

