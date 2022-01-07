McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.97 Billion

Brokerages expect that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will post sales of $65.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.65 billion to $66.36 billion. McKesson posted sales of $62.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $260.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $257.64 billion to $263.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $256.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $232.82 billion to $271.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.42.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,633 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,645 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in McKesson in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 97.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 39.8% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 183.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.76. The stock had a trading volume of 886,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,678. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78. McKesson has a one year low of $169.34 and a one year high of $251.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

