McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,911 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $11,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $5.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.39. 6,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,115. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $169.34 and a 52-week high of $251.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.80 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is -6.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.42.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,367,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $236,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,633 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,645. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

