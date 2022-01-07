Mdex (MDX) Trading Down 13.7% Over Last Week

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Mdex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000782 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mdex has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $270.77 million and approximately $7.40 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00060750 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00074542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.79 or 0.07583226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00075587 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,855.86 or 0.99818546 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007555 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,410,896 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

