mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Short Interest Update

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the November 30th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on mdf commerce from C$13.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins reduced their target price on mdf commerce from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

MECVF stock remained flat at $$4.29 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. mdf commerce has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $6.37.

mdf commerce inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions through SaaS solutions. The firm also provides commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. It offers e-commerce solutions in the fields of automotive aftermarket, consumer solutions, diamonds and jewelry, electronics components, information technology, telecom, government opportunities, supply chain collaboration, wine and spirits, e-procurement, computer equipment, classified ads, employment and talent acquisition and online dating.

