MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Short Interest Up 57.7% in December

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the November 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 813,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $30.91 on Thursday. MDU Resources Group has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average is $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

