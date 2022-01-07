MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Major Shareholder General L.P. Standard Buys 14,614 Shares

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 14,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $84,907.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MediaCo alerts:

On Monday, January 3rd, General L.P. Standard bought 13,635 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $74,174.40.

On Wednesday, December 29th, General L.P. Standard bought 12,500 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00.

On Monday, December 27th, General L.P. Standard bought 41,974 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $190,561.96.

On Thursday, December 23rd, General L.P. Standard bought 5,746 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $24,075.74.

On Tuesday, December 21st, General L.P. Standard bought 26,977 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $113,573.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDIA opened at $5.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.66. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDIA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediaCo by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in MediaCo by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MediaCo in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in MediaCo in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for MediaCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.