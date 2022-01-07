Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 766,500 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the November 30th total of 610,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of MEDP traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $192.45. 185,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,504. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.31. Medpace has a 52-week low of $130.74 and a 52-week high of $231.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.78.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medpace will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $41,427.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total transaction of $2,091,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,503 shares of company stock valued at $71,700,557 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.