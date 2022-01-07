Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,880 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDT opened at $104.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.20. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $141.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.61.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

