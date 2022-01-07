Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,653 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,283,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 26.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. 58.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.09 to $13.90 in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.06.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of -0.20. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 101.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

