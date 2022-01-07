Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 118 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $70,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,640,000 after buying an additional 310,281 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,777,000 after buying an additional 186,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,758,000 after buying an additional 159,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX stock opened at $217.55 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.70 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.