Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,732,000 after buying an additional 444,581 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,087,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,466,000 after buying an additional 62,206 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after buying an additional 60,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,749,000 after buying an additional 58,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,525 shares of company stock worth $20,958,078. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,062.49 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,111.71 and a one year high of $2,110.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,931.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1,727.09. The stock has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.61 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,969.29.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

