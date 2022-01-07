Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,311 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $144,772.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,439 shares of company stock valued at $11,435,604 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.72.

BSX opened at $42.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average of $43.15. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

