Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Amundi purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $445,601,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 520,144 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 92.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,884,000 after acquiring an additional 190,635 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 169.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 289,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,674,000 after acquiring an additional 181,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 15.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,286,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,828,000 after acquiring an additional 169,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total value of $200,634.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.19.

NYSE:ROK opened at $335.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $341.42 and a 200 day moving average of $317.81. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.13 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

