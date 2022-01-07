Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,028 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,794,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,342,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $997,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,607 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,942,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,482,000 after purchasing an additional 493,607 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 9,302,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,307,000 after purchasing an additional 596,894 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,315,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,842,000 after buying an additional 1,519,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $7,030,466.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 12,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $527,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,865 shares of company stock worth $11,959,226 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average is $39.11. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.88.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.92 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RPRX. Citigroup raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

