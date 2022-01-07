MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering reduced their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.04.

MEG Energy stock opened at C$12.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 32.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.22 and a 12-month high of C$12.99.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,297.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,091,880.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

