MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
MEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering reduced their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.04.
MEG Energy stock opened at C$12.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 32.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.22 and a 12-month high of C$12.99.
In other news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,297.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,091,880.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
