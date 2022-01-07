Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLCO. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,041,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 112,395 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $488,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 399,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 259,215 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 43,375 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 38.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 40,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,681. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.84. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.