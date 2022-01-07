MEMBERS Trust Co Acquires 48,830 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,830 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $311,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in AT&T by 75.5% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $26.68 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.