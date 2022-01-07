MEMBERS Trust Co Buys 7,143 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 79.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Southern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $69.12. The company has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.98.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $162,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,971 shares of company stock worth $5,214,694. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.