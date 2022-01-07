MEMBERS Trust Co Buys New Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emfo LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 108.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED opened at $85.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.72.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 138 shares of company stock worth $10,413 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

