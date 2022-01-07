MEMBERS Trust Co Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 129.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 50.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 47,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 16,140 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

DUK opened at $103.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.