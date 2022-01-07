MEMBERS Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 285.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 51,867 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.1% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Amundi purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $899,097,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $67.80 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $67.61. The company has a market capitalization of $287.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

