MEMBERS Trust Co Purchases 1,597,294 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 104.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,597,294 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 5.4% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $347,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after acquiring an additional 924,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,116,000 after acquiring an additional 906,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,134,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,479,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,855,000 after buying an additional 146,658 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $113.70 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $94.00 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

