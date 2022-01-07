Mendel Money Management Buys 595 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mendel Money Management increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.8% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,728 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Walt Disney by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Marin grew its stake in Walt Disney by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 6,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $155.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $282.08 billion, a PE ratio of 142.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.91.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

