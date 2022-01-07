Mendel Money Management Purchases Shares of 2,134 Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Mendel Money Management purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 43,791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 183,924 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,135,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 781,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,683,000 after purchasing an additional 75,412 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,248,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,962,000.

Shares of BOND stock opened at $108.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.65. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $108.32 and a 52 week high of $113.00.

