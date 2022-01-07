Mendel Money Management Raises Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.0% of Mendel Money Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.96, for a total value of $26,356,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 876,358 shares of company stock worth $290,170,848. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

FB stock opened at $324.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $333.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

