MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Short Interest Up 36.1% in December

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the November 30th total of 896,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 603,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (down from $2,000.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,968.27.

Shares of MELI traded down $68.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,087.84. 60,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,274. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,326.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1,555.29. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $1,018.73 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 676.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,501,000 after purchasing an additional 114,459 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 82.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,339,000 after purchasing an additional 112,537 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,064,000 after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,970.3% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,200,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

