MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Short Interest Up 36.1% in December

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the November 30th total of 896,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 603,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (down from $2,000.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,968.27.
Shares of MELI traded down $68.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,087.84. 60,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,274. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,326.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1,555.29. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $1,018.73 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 676.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,501,000 after purchasing an additional 114,459 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 82.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,339,000 after purchasing an additional 112,537 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,064,000 after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,970.3% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,200,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.
About MercadoLibre
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
