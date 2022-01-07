Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

MCY stock opened at $55.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.99. Mercury General has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.16). Mercury General had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mercury General will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.635 dividend. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury General by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,676,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,808,000 after buying an additional 51,241 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,787,000 after purchasing an additional 300,370 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,139,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,425,000 after purchasing an additional 44,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,487,000 after acquiring an additional 25,338 shares during the period. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

