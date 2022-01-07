Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Decreases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in AbbVie by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $135.87 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $138.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $240.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.38 and a 200-day moving average of $116.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.14.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

