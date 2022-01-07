Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 500 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,641,734,000 after acquiring an additional 152,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,852,604,000 after acquiring an additional 229,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,627,617,000 after acquiring an additional 108,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,199,000 after acquiring an additional 94,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,703,000 after acquiring an additional 152,145 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $549.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $243.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $472.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.15.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

