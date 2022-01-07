Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,270 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 52,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,685,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,898 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,309,556 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $444,450,000 after acquiring an additional 173,287 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 529,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $179,725,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Shares of FB opened at $333.20 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.76. The firm has a market cap of $926.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.96, for a total value of $26,356,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 799,415 shares of company stock valued at $264,680,095 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

