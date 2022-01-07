Meter Governance (MTRG) Market Cap Achieves $15.19 Million

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $15.19 million and approximately $980,403.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $4.78 or 0.00011266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

