MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to announce sales of $16.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.05 billion and the lowest is $15.36 billion. MetLife posted sales of $20.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year sales of $66.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.40 billion to $67.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $65.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.29 billion to $69.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.69.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 12,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $1,523,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 9,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 19.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $66.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $67.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

