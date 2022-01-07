Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,602.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,562.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,504.73. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,033.40 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

