Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Short Interest Update

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the November 30th total of 16,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 173,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MXC traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.46. 4,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,840. Mexco Energy has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $20.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.61%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mexco Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.60% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

