Mexco Energy (LON:MXC) Price Target Cut to GBX 7.20

Mexco Energy (LON:MXC) had its price target decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 8 ($0.11) to GBX 7.20 ($0.10) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 227.27% from the company’s current price.
LON MXC opened at GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.37 million and a P/E ratio of -4.40. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 1.90 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 9.30 ($0.13).
Mexco Energy Company Profile
