MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0153 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 19.9% over the last three years.
Shares of CMU stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $4.90.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
