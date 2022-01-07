M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 138,495 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,448,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138,495 shares during the quarter. JD.com makes up approximately 0.4% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $176,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 2,744.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JD traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.32. 91,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,369,865. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $108.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.16. The stock has a market cap of $92.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA upped their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

