M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 998,689 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 230.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,432,210 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 998,689 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $77,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.8% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.78. 339,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,718,156. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $225.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average of $53.88.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.